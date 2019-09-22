Saints' Alvin Kamara: Tops 150 total yards
Kamara rushed the ball 16 times for 69 yards and a touchdown In Week 3 against Seattle. He also added nine receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Kamara totaled 25 touches and made the most of them, finding the end zone twice. His biggest play of the contest came at the close of the first half, when he took a short pass to the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown. With just four minutes remaining in the game, he found the end zone once again, this time on a one-yard rush. While it was expected that Kamara would be fed the ball in the absence of Drew Brees, his ability to find the end zone and prolific production as a receiver quell some of the concern about Teddy Bridgewater taking over under center.
