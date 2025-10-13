Kamara carried the ball 10 times for 31 yards and caught all five of his targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 25-19 loss to the Patriots.

After dealing with an ankle injury during the week in practice, Kamara didn't seem particularly bothered by the issue as he saw at least 15 touches for the fourth time in the last five games, and produced 70-plus scrimmage yards for the third time in that span. Kamara has 314 rushing yards and a 22-122-0 receiving line on 26 targets through six contests, but a Week 1 rushing TD has been his only trip to the end zone so far. He'll look to end his scoring drought in Week 7 against the Bears.