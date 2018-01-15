Saints' Alvin Kamara: Totals 105 yards in divisional-round loss
Kamara rushed 11 times for 43 yards while catching four of seven targets for 62 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round loss to the Vikings.
Both Kamara -- who averaged 6.1 yards per carry during the regular season -- and backfield counterpart Mark Ingram were stifled by the Vikings' stout run defense. However, as we experienced on multiple occasions throughout his rookie campaign, Kamara salvaged his fantasy line with a strong showing in the passing game, where his 14-yard touchdown grab gave New Orleans its first lead of the game with just three minutes left in regulation. The Tennessee product and Rookie of the Year candidate will now enter his first full NFL offseason training program with his team out of postseason contention and, especially since the Saints are returning all key offensive cogs in 2018, should indisputably be in the first-round conversation in advance of 2018 fantasy drafts after averaging the most yards per touch in NFL history as a rookie.
