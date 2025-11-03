Kamara totaled six carries for 14 yards and caught one of three targets for three yards during Sunday's 34-10 defeat to the Rams.

Kamara was completely stonewalled and had a season low in yards while also tying his season low for carries in a game. Instead, Taysom Hill led the team with 30 rushing yards on four carries. The ninth-year running back also fumbled on his final carry of the game in the fourth quarter. Kamara didn't see an uptick in usage even with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough making his first career start, as the Rams dominated the Saints in time of possession 43:53-16:07. Over the last five games, Kamara has now averaged 8.2 carries for 24.2 yards. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. Kamara's production is well below his reputation as a bell-cow back in fantasy, and his lack of explosiveness and limited production will likely continue to limit his output going forward. The Saints next face off with the Panthers in Week 10 on Sunday.