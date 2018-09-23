Saints' Alvin Kamara: Totals 190 scrimmage yards in Week 3 shootout
Kamara rushed 16 times for 66 yards and caught 15 of 20 targets for 124 yards in Sunday's 43-37 overtime win over the Falcons.
Kamara could've had an even bigger day, but he had two short touchdowns vultured on the ground by quarterback Drew Brees, including a one-yard score in overtime after a would-be Kamara touchdown was ruled just short. Still, it's tough for owners to complain about this effort, especially in PPR formats. The second-year running back has a whopping 430 scrimmage yards through three games heading into next week's road tilt against the Giants.
