Saints' Alvin Kamara: Totals 84 yards in win
Kamara rushed 11 times for 61 yards and brought in four of eight targets for 23 yards in the Saints' 26-18 win over the Falcons on Thursday.
Though Kamara's scrimmage yards were respectable, it was a disappointing performance for the third-year back. He snagged just four passes after averaging nine receptions across his last three contests, though his lack of involvement in the passing game was likely due to Drew Brees' struggles. Kamara continues to provide fantasy owners with useful stat lines, though it's concerning that he hasn't scored since Week 3. He'll try to buck that trend in a crucial Week 14 home matchup with the surging 49ers.
