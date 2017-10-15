Saints' Alvin Kamara: Totals 87 yards
Kamara rushed for 75 yards on 10 carries and added 12 yards on four catches in Sunday's 52-38 win over Detroit.
Adrian Peterson's departure actually didn't give Kamara that big of an uptick in touches on Sunday as his 14 touches were actually one behind his Week 4 total. Some of that might have been due to the circumstances of the game and the team leaning on Mark Ingram, a thicker back, to run out the clock. Expect for his usage moving forward to increase to 15 to 20 touches per game as New Orleans no doubt wants to tap into Kamara's big-play ability that has led to an absurd 8.1 yards per rush over the past three weeks. When one adds in his receiving ability, Kamara could spell Ingram for stretches as opposed to just coming in for a change of pace.
