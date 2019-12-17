Saints' Alvin Kamara: Totals 89 yards in blowout victory
Kamara rushed 14 times for 66 yards, adding five receptions for 23 yards in the Saints' 34-7 win over the Colts on Monday.
It was another disappointing performance for Kamara, as he failed to cross the goal-line for ninth consecutive game. His 73 receptions have boosted his value in PPR formats, though he entered Week 15 as the overall RB17 in 2019. The usage has been there, as Kamara has seen nearly 19 total touches per game across his last five contests, but the production has been highly underwhelming for fantasy owners who spent a first-round pick on him. He should be treated as an RB2 for a Week 16 showdown with the Titans.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Season-low output in shootout•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Totals 84 yards in win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Delivers in passing game•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Compiles 122 total yards in win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Receiving output salvages day•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Back to full health•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Top Week 16 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
This has been the best rookie WR class in years. But Chris Towers warns about overreacting...
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.