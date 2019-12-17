Saints' Alvin Kamara: Totals 89 yards in blowout victory

Kamara rushed 14 times for 66 yards, adding five receptions for 23 yards in the Saints' 34-7 win over the Colts on Monday.

It was another disappointing performance for Kamara, as he failed to cross the goal-line for ninth consecutive game. His 73 receptions have boosted his value in PPR formats, though he entered Week 15 as the overall RB17 in 2019. The usage has been there, as Kamara has seen nearly 19 total touches per game across his last five contests, but the production has been highly underwhelming for fantasy owners who spent a first-round pick on him. He should be treated as an RB2 for a Week 16 showdown with the Titans.