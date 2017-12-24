Saints' Alvin Kamara: Totals 90 scrimmage yards
Kamara carried 12 times for 32 yards and caught seven of nine targets for an additional 58 yards during Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Falcons.
Kamara managed just 2.7 yards per carry on the ground, but he was the most targeted Saints player on the day and padded his yardage total with some nice gains through the air. The rookie has now gone for at least 76 scrimmage yards in each of the last 12 games he's finished, and his effectiveness as a receiver has made him a top-notch fantasy asset in all formats. He'll look to put an exclamation mark on what has been a remarkable rookie season in Week 17 against the Buccaneers.
