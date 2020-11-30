Kamara registered 54 rushing yards on 11 carries, also hauling in one of two targets for minus-two receiving yards during Sunday's 31-3 win against the Broncos.

New Orleans jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, allowing coach Sean Payton the luxury of reducing his Pro-Bowl running back's workload. Kamara has averaged just 10.3 rush attempts per game over the past four weeks, with each contest resulting in a New Orleans win by at least 14 points. He's only had more than 13 carries in a game twice all season, granted, but his receiving production has certainly taken a hit the past two weeks. He has just one catch over a pair of Taysom Hill starts. With Drew Brees as his starting quarterback Weeks 1 through 10, Kamara averaged 7.4 receptions and 72 receiving yards per game. Possibly without Brees until Week 15, Kamara enters a Week 13 matchup against a Falcons defense that is tied for the third-most receiving TDs allowed to opposing backs (four).