Saints' Alvin Kamara: Toughs out injuries in win
Kamara rushed 11 times for 31 yards and brought in seven of eight targets for 35 yards in the Saints' 13-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also fumbled once, but it was recovered by New Orleans.
Kamara came into the contest nursing an ankle issue and then suffered an in-game knee injury as well, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. While battling those issues, the versatile back finished with pedestrian production overall, although he did enjoy a serviceable line from a PPR standpoint in particular. Kamara checked in second only to Michael Thomas in receptions for the day, and he'll now try to heal up in time for what should be a bruising matchup versus the Bears in Week 7.
