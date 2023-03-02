Kamara has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm stemming from a Feb. 2022 incident, Michael Baca of NFL.com reports.

The report relays that Kamara's trial is set for July 31, with Patrick Magee of the New Orleans Times-Picayune noting that the timing of the scheduled proceedings could impact the running back's attendance at training camp practice. With regard to Kamara's status for the coming season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggests that in the event that Kamara is found guilty, discipline from the league would likely come in 2023. In 15 games with the Saints during the 2022 campaign, Kamara carried 223 times for 897 yards and two TDs to go along with 57 catches for 490 yards and a pair of receiving scores.