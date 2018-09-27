Kamara (knee) practiced in full Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Kamara made a surprise appearance on Wednesday's injury report, practicing in a limited capacity due to a knee concern. The issue appears to be minor, though, after managing every practice rep Thursday. He'll thus set his sights Sunday on a Giants defense that has allowed 125.3 yards from scrimmage per game and four touchdowns to running backs this season.

