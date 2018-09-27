Saints' Alvin Kamara: Turns in full practice Thursday
Kamara (knee) practiced in full Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Kamara made a surprise appearance on Wednesday's injury report, practicing in a limited capacity due to a knee concern. The issue appears to be minor, though, after managing every practice rep Thursday. He'll thus set his sights Sunday on a Giants defense that has allowed 125.3 yards from scrimmage per game and four touchdowns to running backs this season.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Tending to knee injury•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Totals 190 scrimmage yards in Week 3 shootout•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Productive all-around effort in Week 2 win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Logs 81.3 percent of snaps•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Excels in passing game during Week 1 loss•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Saints cautious in usage•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...
-
Eight things to know for Week 4
Prepping for Week 4? Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4