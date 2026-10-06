Kamara rushed seven times for 23 yards and two touchdowns and brought in five of seven targets for 35 yards in the Saints' 45-24 loss to the Falcons on Monday night.

With Travis Etienne (hamstring, IR) missing his first game of the season, Kamara was back in the familiar lead role he'd filled with great success previously. While Kamara's rushing opportunities were ultimately limited significantly by game script, the veteran back maximized his time on the field by scoring from three and five yards out in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. Kamara could have more of an opportunity for a normal rushing workload -- albeit in a tough matchup -- in a Week 5 home matchup against the Vikings on Sunday.