Kamra rushed two times for four yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Panthers. He added three catches for 10 yards and an additional touchdown on four targets.

With Travis Etienne back from his weeks-long hamstring injury that saw him miss five games while on injured reserve, the Saints deployed a three-man backfield committee against Carolina. Kamara scored a couple touchdowns, but it was a fluky performance on just five touches and 16 offensive snaps. Audric Estime logged 27 snaps and handled eight touches, while Etienne played 21 snaps and touched the ball 11 times. This is a backfield to avoid in fantasy while it the trio cancels each other out and caps each others' upside.