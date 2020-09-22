Kamara rushed 13 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 34-24 loss to the Raiders. He also caught all nine of his targets for 95 yards.

Kamara was dynamic in the absence of top wideout Michael Thomas, as he led the Saints in all major receiving categories while benefitting from the team trailing most of the second half. The tailback also dazzled on the ground, improving greatly on his mere 16 rushing yards Week 1. Just like in the season opener, however, Kamara again scored twice, with Monday's scores both coming from inside of five yards. As one of the league's most dangerous playmakers, Kamara should remain a big threat whether or not Thomas is available Week 3 versus the Packers, but he sports extra upside in the passing game if his teammate is sidelined again.