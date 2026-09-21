Kamara rushed nine times for 15 yards and caught five of six targets for seven yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Ravens.

It's difficult to be less efficient than this, as Kamara's 16 opportunities produced a total of 22 yards. It was the veteran running back's season debut after he missed the entire preseason and Week 1 recovering from a sprained MCL. Kamara made the start alongside Travis Etienne, who turned his eight carries into 25 yards while securing both of his targets for six yards. The Saints continue to use a full-blown three-man committee out of the backfield, as Etienne led the trio with 37 snaps to Kamara's 20 and CJ Donaldson's 20. Now 31 years old and coming off a knee injury, Kamara may not have a whole lot left in the tank.