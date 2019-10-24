Play

Saints' Alvin Kamara: Upgrades to limited practice

Kamara (ankle/knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Per Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, Kamara kicked off the session without a brace or sleeve on the affected knee. Later in the part of practice open to the media, Kamara hauled in a pass from Drew Brees (thumb), according to Katherine Terrell of The Athletic. The activity was enough for Kamara to upgrade from Wednesday's DNP label, but he likely still has to make more progress to get the all-clear for game action. Friday's injury report will have the final word on his odds to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals.

