Saints' Alvin Kamara: Upgrades to limited practice
Kamara (ankle/knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Per Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, Kamara kicked off the session without a brace or sleeve on the affected knee. Later in the part of practice open to the media, Kamara hauled in a pass from Drew Brees (thumb), according to Katherine Terrell of The Athletic. The activity was enough for Kamara to upgrade from Wednesday's DNP label, but he likely still has to make more progress to get the all-clear for game action. Friday's injury report will have the final word on his odds to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...