Kamara plans to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding his offseason arrest and potential suspension, ESPN's Katherine Terrell reports.
The running back hopes to avoid a lengthy suspension from the league after felony charges were dropped in July when he plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. A suspension of some sort remains the most likely outcome, but at this point it's hard to know when the decision will be made or exactly how many games Kamara will miss.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Still waiting on possible ban•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Pleads no contest to lesser charge•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Gets new running mate in backfield•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Trial set for July 31•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Season high rushing yards Week 18•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Loses work to Hill•