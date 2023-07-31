Kamara plans to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding his offseason arrest and potential suspension, ESPN's Katherine Terrell reports.

The running back hopes to avoid a lengthy suspension from the league after felony charges were dropped in July when he plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. A suspension of some sort remains the most likely outcome, but at this point it's hard to know when the decision will be made or exactly how many games Kamara will miss.