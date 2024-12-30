Kamara (groin) wants to play Sunday versus Tampa Bay, but that decision will be left up to the Saints' medical staff, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara has sat out each of New Orleans' past two games due to an adductor injury. The star running back didn't practice at all last week, and he'd almost certainly have to return in at least a limited capacity this week in order to have any chance of suiting up Sunday. Kendre Miller is currently in concussion protocol, so Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims could form the Saints' backfield in Week 18 if neither Kamara nor Miller is able to play.