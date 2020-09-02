Kamara will be fined $200,000 for his unexcused absences through the last four days of practice, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Kamara's absence was attributed to an epidural shot in his back by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, which seemed to put the blame on an injury, but the fact that he's being fined confirms that his days off were unexcused by the team. The 25-year-old is expected to rejoin teammates on the field Wednesday, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Kamara and the team will continue to discuss a potential new contract.