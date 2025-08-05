Saints coach Kellen Moore said Tuesday that Kamara will not suit up for Sunday's preseason opener against the Chargers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara has enjoyed a clean bill of health throughout training camp, but it's no surprise to see New Orleans' take a cautious approach to starting running back's preseason participation. Moore said the rest of the Saints' running backs will suit up versus Los Angeles, though, so the preseason opener could shed some light on the Saints' backfield pecking order behind Kamara. Rookie sixth-rounder Devin Neal (hamstring) seems likely to sit out Sunday, but all of Kendre Miller, Cam Akers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will get a chance to flash.