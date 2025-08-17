Kamara is no longer in uniform and is not in line to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Jaguars, Erin Summers of the Saints' official site reports.

It's the second week in a row that Kamara was suited up for pre-game warmups but did not participate in the team portion. With Kamara and Devin Neal (hamstring) sidelined, the Saints' backfield will be led by Kendre Miller, Cam Akers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Kamara's last chance to see preseason action will be Saturday against the Broncos.