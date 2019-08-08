Kamara will have a similar workload in 2019 to that which he had working in tandem with Mark Ingram during his first two pro seasons, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Many have been salivating at the thought of an unleashed Kamara, who was on pace for more than 2,400 yards from scrimmage and 24 touchdowns during his cameo as the clear No. 1 RB with Mark Ingram serving a four-game suspension to start last season. With Ingram back in the saddle, Kamara still averaged 92.2 scrimmage yards per game and scored 12 TDs in 13 games (including playoffs), but his usage dropped from 82 percent of the offensive snaps before his return to 61 percent afterward. In the offseason, the Saints allowed the do-it-all Ingram to move on as a free agent and replaced him with power back Latavius Murray. It remains to be seen the breakdown of reps between Kamara and Murray, but as coach Sean Payton noted, "I think our pitch count and how we've played and utilized him [Kamara] has been really good." That's not to say Kamara's workload won't change at all, but Payton seems content to roll him out as he normally has this fall.