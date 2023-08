Dowell (knee) left Saints camp Wednesday with a knee injury, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports.

The injury is said to not be serious, but nonetheless, the Michigan State product will most likely miss some time. Last year, the 26-year-old appeared in all 17 games for New Orleans, mainly as a special teamer. Expect Dowell to continue playing on special teams and compete for a backup linebacker spot ahead of the coming season.