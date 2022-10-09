site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Andrus Peat: Active against Seattle
Peat (concussion) is active for Sunday's matchup against Seattle.
Peat suffered a concussion during Week 3's game and was unable to play Week 4. The 28-year-old has played 151 of the team's snaps through three games.
