Saints' Andrus Peat: Carted off after being rolled up on
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Peat (leg) was carted off for X-rays late in the first half of Sunday's game against the Packers, Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate reports.
Nick Easton takes over for Peat, who had his leg rolled up on by running back Alvin Kamara while blocking upfield. Peat's return should be considered questionable at this time.
