Saints' Andrus Peat: Cleared Saturday
Peat (triceps) is good to go for Saturday's game in Cleveland.
Peat's availability means he should play his usual role at left guard assuming he does not suffer any setbacks. Should that end up happening, Calvin Throckmorton would presumably be the next man up.
