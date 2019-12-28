Play

Peat (forearm) is absent from the Saints' final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Panthers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Peat broke his forearm on Nov. 11 and was subsequently given a six-week timetable to return. Thus, his expected return Sunday is right on track and should give him an opportunity to shake off some rust before the playoffs commence.

