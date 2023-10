Peat (concussion) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Texans, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

After consecutive days practicing in full, Peat only logged a limited workload to close out the week. He is coming off a one-game absence due to a concussion and in danger of missing his second straight. If he is unable to go, James Hurst and Max Garcia will be the only depth options at guard for New Orleans.