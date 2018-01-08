Saints' Andrus Peat: Could be dealing with ligament damage
Peat, who suffered a season-ending broken left fibula in Sunday's wild-card win over the Panthers, could be dealing with ligament damage, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Peat is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of his injury, but if ligament damage is detected, the third-year lineman would likely require surgery that could delay the start of his 2018 campaign. Senio Kelemete is expected to step in as the Saints' new starting left guard for the team's divisional-round matchup with the Vikings during the upcoming weekend.
More News
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...