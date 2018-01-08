Peat, who suffered a season-ending broken left fibula in Sunday's wild-card win over the Panthers, could be dealing with ligament damage, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Peat is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of his injury, but if ligament damage is detected, the third-year lineman would likely require surgery that could delay the start of his 2018 campaign. Senio Kelemete is expected to step in as the Saints' new starting left guard for the team's divisional-round matchup with the Vikings during the upcoming weekend.