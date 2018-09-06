Saints' Andrus Peat: Day-to-day with quad injury
Head coach Sean Payton said Thursday that Peat (quadriceps) is considered day-to-day, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
There does not appear to be much concern regarding Peat's health, but the lineman will still likely end up being a game-time decision for the Saints in their season opener.
