Peat (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Browns, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Peat was forced out with an ankle injury at some point during the first half, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. The 29-year-old's next opportunity to play will come against the Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 1. With Peat sidelined, expect Calvin Throckmorton to finish out the remainder of Saturday's game.