Peat (lower leg) is expected to be healthy for training camp, John Katzenstein of The Times-Picayne reports. "It's getting better," Peat said. "I'm taking it day by day, and my goal is to be back for training camp, so that's kind of what they set for me and I feel like I'm on schedule."

Peat suffered a broken fibula in January's playoff victory over the Panthers and couldn't walk for eight weeks after undergoing surgery. Look for more updates to come once training camp kicks off at the end of July.