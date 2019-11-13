Saints' Andrus Peat: Facing six-week absence
Peat broke his forearm in Sunday's loss to the Falcons and is expected to be out six weeks following surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
If the proposed timeline holds true, Peat could return to the Saints' lineup for the final week of the regular season. While he recovers, expect Patrick Omameh to fill in at left guard.
