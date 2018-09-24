Saints' Andrus Peat: Inactive Sunday
Peat (ankle) was held out of Sunday's game against Atlanta, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Peat had been questionable for Sunday's game after playing through his ankle injury in Week 2. His status for Week 4 is unclear and he should be considered questionable for the time being.
More News
-
Saints' Andrus Peat: Suiting up, as expected•
-
Saints' Andrus Peat: Practices in full Friday•
-
Saints' Andrus Peat: Questionable for Sunday's contest•
-
Saints' Andrus Peat: Day-to-day with quad injury•
-
Saints' Andrus Peat: Logs 13 snaps Friday•
-
Saints' Andrus Peat: Limited participant in practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...