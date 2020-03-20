Saints' Andrus Peat: Inks five-year deal with Saints
Peat agreed to terms Friday on a five-year, $57.5 million contract with the Saints.
Peat now returns to New Orleans, where he was selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, on a five-year deal. He stands to shore up the team's starting left guard position for the foreseeable future, while also boasting the versatility to serve as a swing tackle in emergency situations.
