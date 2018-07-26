Peat (lower leg) was a limited participant in camp Thursday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Peat was able to practice on the first day of the Saints' training camp, but has not participated in team drills. The 2015 first-rounder suffered a broken fibula and high-ankle sprain in January during New Orlean's playoff victory over the Panthers. Peat was expected to be fully healthy for training camp, but Saints do not seem worried about the 24-year-old's recovery progress.

