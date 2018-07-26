Saints' Andrus Peat: Limited participant in practice
Peat (lower leg) was a limited participant in camp Thursday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Peat was able to practice on the first day of the Saints' training camp, but has not participated in team drills. The 2015 first-rounder suffered a broken fibula and high-ankle sprain in January during New Orlean's playoff victory over the Panthers. Peat was expected to be fully healthy for training camp, but Saints do not seem worried about the 24-year-old's recovery progress.
More News
-
Saints' Andrus Peat: Expects to be healthy for camp•
-
Saints' Andrus Peat: To have fifth-year option exercised•
-
Saints' Andrus Peat: Receives good news•
-
Saints' Andrus Peat: Could be dealing with ligament damage•
-
Saints' Andrus Peat: Suffers broken fibula in wild-card round•
-
Saints' Andrus Peat: Healthy for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2QB league Sleepers, Breakouts & Bust
Heath Cummings takes a look at the two-QB format and offers sleepers, breakouts and busts.
-
Heath's QB Sleepers, Breakouts & Busts
Heath Cummings has sleepers breakouts and busts at the quarterback position, beginning with...
-
No. 2 quarterbacks with No. 1 upside
Jamey Eisenberg looks at backup quarterbacks who could emerge as starting options heading into...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Lynch
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
Spotlight on Luck at start of camp
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the outlook for Andrew Luck this season in his comeback after missing...
-
Expert QB rankings debate
Amid Quarterback Week, we get our experts on the record as they defend their rankings. How...