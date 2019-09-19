Play

Peat (ankle) was limited Wednesday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Peat exited Sunday's game against the Saints with an ankle injury and remained limited in Wednesday's practice. He should be considered questionable for the Saints' Week 3 matchup with the Seahawks. If he's unable to go, either Will Clapp or Patrick Omameh will take his place on the offensive line.

