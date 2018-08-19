Saints' Andrus Peat: Logs 13 snaps Friday
Peat logged 13 offensive snaps during Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals.
As expected, Peat drew the start at guard and looked healthy doing it, which is significant since the offensive lineman is bouncing back from a fractured fibula he sustained this past January.
