Saints' Andrus Peat: Out for Thursday
Peat (groin) is out for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Peat was a sudden appearance on Week 14's injury report, and Senio Kelemete will likely take over at left guard in his absence.
