site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: saints-andrus-peat-playing-in-week-8 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Saints' Andrus Peat: Playing in Week 8
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Peat (pectoral) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, per the team's official site.
Peat missed the team's Week 7 matchup in Arizona due to a pectoral issue, but is sounds like he'll return to his usual role as the Saints' starting left guard Sunday versus Las Vegas.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read