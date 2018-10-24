Peat (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Peat's participation in Wednesday's practice is a good sign, but it remains to be seen whether the starting left guard has cleared the league's concussion protocol. As long as Peat is able to clear the concussion protocol, expect him to suit up against the Vikings on Sunday. With Josh LeRibeus (ankle) having been placed on injured reserve, Cameron Tom would slot into the starting lineup if Peat were to miss any more time.

