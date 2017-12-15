Peat (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Peat started the week limited in practice but did not participate Friday to earn the questionable tag. The 24-year-old missed last Thursday's loss to the Saints, with Senio Kelemete likely to fill in at left guard again if he is unable to play Sunday.

