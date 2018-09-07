Peat (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's regular season opener against the Buccaneers, Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com reports.

Peat still appears to be day-to-day with his injured quad, a designation that may carry forth until Sunday. If Peat ends up sitting out Sunday, Josh LeRibeus is in line to get the start for the Saints at left guard.

