Saints' Andrus Peat: Questionable for Sunday's contest
Peat (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's regular season opener against the Buccaneers, Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com reports.
Peat still appears to be day-to-day with his injured quad, a designation that may carry forth until Sunday. If Peat ends up sitting out Sunday, Josh LeRibeus is in line to get the start for the Saints at left guard.
