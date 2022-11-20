site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Andrus Peat: Ready to go Sunday
Nov 20, 2022
Peat (triceps) is active Sunday against the Rams.
Peat was able to log a limited practice Friday after logging DNP's earlier in the week and missing Week 10's loss to the Steelers. The return of the
Saints' starting left guard is certainly good news for New Orleans.
