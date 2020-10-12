site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Andrus Peat: Ready to rock Monday
Peat (ankle) is active for Monday's game versus the Chargers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
After missing the Week 4 matchup against the Lions, Peat will return to the field and resume his starting left guard duties.
