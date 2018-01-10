Saints' Andrus Peat: Receives good news
The ligament damage in Peat's injured knee "wasn't as bad as was feared," Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Although Peat is headed to injured reserve, per Rapoport, it's a fortunate development that his injury is less severe than originally thought. In fact, the offensive lineman is believed to be able to fully recover from the damage. However, it's not clear when he could be back on the field again.
More News
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...