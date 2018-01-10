The ligament damage in Peat's injured knee "wasn't as bad as was feared," Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Although Peat is headed to injured reserve, per Rapoport, it's a fortunate development that his injury is less severe than originally thought. In fact, the offensive lineman is believed to be able to fully recover from the damage. However, it's not clear when he could be back on the field again.

