Peat (forearm) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tennessee, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Peat put in limited practices all week as he attempts to beat his original six-week timeline. His return would be a boon to the Saints offense with Larry Warford (knee) already ruled out.

