Saints' Andrus Peat: Shakes off injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Peat (ankle) practiced without limitations Wednesday.
After missing last week's game against the Vikings, Peat is on track to return for the season finale against the Panthers. The sixth-year pro will slot in as the starting left guard.
